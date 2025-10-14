Rumors swirl of more stimulus checks; man accused of killing his stepdad l Morning News Brief

article

From rumors swirling of another round of IRS stimulus checks to a man accused of shooting and killing his stepfather at a Valley home, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 14.

1. Another round of stimulus checks on the way?

What we know:

Rumors are circulating online about an IRS direct deposit stimulus payment hitting bank accounts in October or before year’s end.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was on the way.

2. Deadly shooting in Phoenix backyard

Brandon Alvarez (MCSO)

What we know:

A man who allegedly shot and killed his stepfather during an argument at a Phoenix home has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Alvarez called 911 to report that he shot his 57-year-old stepfather, Jaunarius Moreno, during an argument at a home near 39th and Maryland Avenues.

3. Arrest made in deadly Peoria shooting

What we know:

Peoria Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots near 95th and Peoria Avenues. When they got to the scene, officers found James Durham, a 33-year-old Surprise man, lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

What they're saying:

"Responding officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop," police said. "The occupants of the vehicle were detained for further investigation. One of them was identified as the suspect, Henry Juarez-Garcia, a 46-year-old male from Peoria, Arizona."

4. Lawmaker accused of child sex charges

What we know:

A Democratic lawmaker in North Carolina is behind bars this week after being charged with felonies tied to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

Dig deeper:

State Rep. Cecil Brockman, who represents Guilford County, is facing two counts of statutory rape of a child between the ages of 13 and 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

5. Trump to honor Charlie Kirk

This photo taken on December 22, 2024, shows right-wing activist Charlie Kirk (R) shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

President Donald Trump will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The backstory:

Kirk was killed by a single shot in an apparent targeted attack during an outdoor event last month at Utah Valley University.

