Russian figure skater recreates viral 'Wednesday Addams' dance

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team
Kamila Valieva rejoices at the gold medals, at the award article

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2022/12/04: Kamila Valieva rejoices at the gold medals, at the award ceremony in figure skating, at the Russian Women's Jumping Championship 2022 in St. Petersburg, at the Yubileyny sports complex. (Photo by Maksim Konstant

Expand

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva went viral for her portrayal of the iconic dance from the recently released Wednesday Addams show on Netflix. 

Valieva beautifully recreated Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Adams dance routine wearing two braids and a ruffled black dress as she danced on ice to "Goo Goo Muck" by the Cramps. 

Valieva's tribute to Ortega's dance scene comes after the scene from the series recently went viral on social media. 

Watch Valieva's entire performance below. 