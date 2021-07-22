San Bernardino mother, teenage son arrested after toddler was accidently shot in backseat of car

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:28 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Coconino County
8
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 1:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

San Bernardino mother, teenage son arrested after toddler was accidently shot in backseat of car

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Veronica Pyatt article

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino mother and her 14-year-old son were arrested after the teenager accidently shot his baby sister. 

Veronica Pyatt was driving in the area of 16th Street and E Street with her 14-year-old son and 20-month-old baby when the incident occurred. 

According to San Bernardino Police, the teenage boy was ‘manipulating a loaded firearm’ while in the back seat of their vehicle. The firearm discharged and a single round struck the toddler in her upper leg. 

According to a statement from police, the boy told his mother that his gun went off but the woman continued to drive home, claiming she didn’t realize her daughter had been struck. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Once they arrived home, the teenager tossed the gun in the trashcan along with other evidence while the mother unloaded groceries. Police say Pyatt never removed the gun from the child’s possession or examined her child; they say she failed to notify law enforcement about the shooting. 

It wasn’t until they entered the house that the teenager told his mother that his sister was shot. Pyatt then took the toddler to Community Hospital of San Bernardino where hospital staff notified police. 

The child was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police soon arrested Pyatt and her 14-year-old son for multiple felony charges. The case was turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Child and Family Services was notified of the incident and are conducting an investigation.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 