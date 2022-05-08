San Rafael Fire: Evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire burning in southern Arizona

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The San Rafael Fire has burned 10,562 acres of land so far with no containment. (Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz County due to a rapidly spreading wildfire burning near Patagonia.

The San Rafael Fire has burned 10,562 acres of land so far with no containment.

Arizona forestry officials said the fire sparked on the evening of May 7 at the San Rafael State Natural Area 20 miles southeast of Patagonia.

Nearly 120 personnel are battling the flames on the ground and in the area, including air tankers and helicopters, but high winds may limit the ability of aircraft.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued across Arizona until Monday night.

Approximately 80 residents have been evacuated in the area as of May 9.

Ready, Set, Go evacuation orders

The following communities are in GO mode, meaning to evacuate immediately:

South of State Route 83

Canelo Pass Road

South of Forest Road 799

The following communities are in SET mode, meaning to be alert and know there is significant danger in your area.

Northeast of State Route 83

Northeast of Forest Road 799

Road closures

State Route 83 is open, but road conditions are subject to change.

Shelter

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuated residents at United Methodist Community Church, located at 387 McKeown Avenue in Patagonia.

Timeline of the San Rafael Fire

May 9

May 8

