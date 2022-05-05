Fire restrictions for Arizona national forests begin May 5

Fire restrictions for several national forests in northern Arizona begin Thursday morning.

Stage 1 fire restrictions for the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, and Tonto National Forests begin at 8 a.m. The restrictions will also be in effect on the Williams and Tusayan districts of the Kaibab National Forest

The city of Flagstaff will also enter Stage 1 fire restrictions at the same time.

The restrictions mean campfires are only allowed within developed campsites or picnic areas. Smoking is prohibited, except in an enclosed vehicle. Fireworks are always prohibited in national forests.

Violations of fire restrictions could result in fines or jail time.

"Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions," officials said.

The restrictions typically stay in place until the beginning of monsoon season.

More information: wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions

