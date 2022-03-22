Scottsdale dance company offering classes that help raise money for loved ones fleeing from Ukraine

A ballroom in Scottsdale has become a hub for Ukrainian families to come together and find ways to help loved ones in the country.

As some have become refugees in Poland, these families are now struggling to bring them to Arizona, like Luda McRae, who's desperate to get her parents out of Ukraine.

"We learned two days after they left, a bomb was literally dropped in their backyard and we don’t even know what happened there. So I’m relieved for their lives," McRae said.

She's close friends with Artem Blakhotnyi and Inna Berlizieva who own Imperial Ballroom Dance in Scottsdale, and her parents are now safe in Germany thanks to help from Berlizieva's brother's family.

"They were also trying to cross the border at the same time so we coordinated for our families to meet in Ukraine," McRae said.

They crossed in the same car. However, 26 days again their lives stopped.

Not in the car was Berlizieva's brother. Because of Marshal Law, he can’t cross the border with his wife and children.

"A younger wife who has two children, crossing the border, saying goodbye to your husband, and you don’t even really know are we going to see each other or not. You don’t know and being by yourself in a different country, not knowing the language, not having a sense of where family is, or anything, it’s really scary. It’s the scariest thing. It's just the scariest nightmare," Berlizieva said.

While her brother fights for survival in Ukraine, the Scottsdale couple says their sister-in-law and their four year old kids have been unable to get visas despite long waits at the U.S. embassy in Warsaw.

"To bring them here to shelter them here, pay for their flight pay, for their food anything that requires to help them to be safe. Just to save the children," Blakhotnyi said.

They all just want the war to end.

Blakhotnyi's cousin and their child died in a bombing on the second day of the invasion. McRae has many male cousins who can’t leave, and she’s trying to support.

It’s all deeply personal, and they’re raising funds by offering dancing classes every Monday Wednesday and Friday at Imperial Ballroom Dance Company.

More information on the classes can be found here.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: