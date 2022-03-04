Russia-Ukraine War: Arizona family flying to Europe to help as many Ukrainian refugees as they can

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of a Ukrainian family living in Arizona City are doing everything they can to help their loved ones still stuck in the war-torn country.

The majority of Konstantin Lukashevich‘s family is in Zaporizhzhia, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant that was shelled by Russian forces on March 3, and captured on March 4.

"They’re worried for their lives," said Konstantin, who is a Ukrainian citizen, in an interview on March 4.

Konstantin's brother, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins are all in Ukraine.

"I was able to get in contact with almost everybody today, with the exception of my niece, who is in Kyiv with her husband. They’re in a bomb shelter there," said Konstantin, on March 4.

Konstantin's family members are running low on food and water, and they have been in an underground bomb shelter for more than a week.

Meanwhile, Konstantin's sister has been facing her own struggles as Russian forces continue to move in.

"It's kind of hard being day 11 to stay hopeful, and she's kinda losing hope," said Konstantin, in an interview on March 7.

Konstantin's sister told Konstantin and Melissa that there are Russian troops lined up through the city, and she is worried that this may be the calm before the storm.

"I think she's been scared for so many days now, and I feel like she's given up," said Konstantin's wife, Melissa. "She's like, 'I'm gonna die,' and it's frustrating."

Konstantin and Melissa are raising money through a GoFundMe, but they were at a crossroads of what to do: go through Poland themselves to help their family evacuate, or send the money, and hope their family members can evacuate.

"I’m always going to have that internal battle of yearning to want to go to try to help them, but then also, the reasonable part of it is would I even be able to make a difference, or make it to where they’re at?" said Konstintin.

On March 7, we learn the Lukashevichs will fly over and help as many refugees as they can. Konstantin is no stranger to helping others, as he spent four years in the United States Marine Corps.

"The whole 9/11 thing happened, and I felt very strongly about that," said Konstantin. "I wanted to make a difference and do something with my life."

