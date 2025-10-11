Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale first responders on high alert amid flooding risks

Published  October 11, 2025 8:06pm MST
Scottsdale Fire ready to deploy in severe weather

The Scottsdale Fire Department is on high alert for flooding, after responding to 15 rescues involving the severe weather. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • First responders are on high alert as more rain is forecast tonight and tomorrow, raising the risk of new flooding.
    • Heavy rain caused major flooding and required 15 water rescues in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - First responders are on high-alert tonight in case of any more flooding, as rain is in the forecast again for the weekend.

The backstory:

The storms two weeks ago became a big problem across much of the state. Heavy rain and flooding left much of the valley in shock.

"Seeing a lot of flooding right now, man. It's crazy flooding," said witness Ivan.

Water rescues were a common sight, especially near the Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale, which is designed to take on water as a form of flood control.

"That's what it's made for," said Captain Dave Folio with the City of Scottsdale Fire Department.

What they're saying:

Crews at Scottsdale Fire Station 610 are ready to head out for a water rescue or anything else at a moment's notice. Captain Folio said Scottsdale Fire had 15 rescues due to the flooding, most involving people attempting to drive through the floodwaters, a risk that killed one person.

"It just highlights the importance of you have seconds to make a decision, and that's a decision that you make to go around a barrier could be fatal," Folio said.

The most dangerous mistakes, he said, are driving across a flooded road because it’s your normal route, or thinking you’ll make it across because another car did.

"We don’t want to have to use any of this equipment. So we’ve been telling people, turn around don’t drown. Don’t go into our washes. If you can’t see the pavement, then don’t drive into it. If it’s covered in water, two inches of water will sweep you off your feet. Want to remind everybody a foot of water will move your vehicle," Folio said. "If it's flooded, do not go around our barricades. Don't get yourself into that position. Turn around, take a couple extra minutes to go around."

Scottsdale first responders prepare for potential flooding

FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz joins first responders in Scottsdale for a ride along, to see how they prepare for potential flooding amid incoming heavy rain.

While Saturday proved to be mostly dry, with heavy rain a possibility going into the weekend, Folio said Scottsdale Fire stayed ready to go at a moment’s notice.

"We're ready, we've checked all of our gear. We've got our throw bags out, we've got our boat ready," he said.

But Folio is hoping they won’t have to use that gear. 

What you can do:

If your car does get stuck, Folio said you should get your windows down as fast as possible in case you need to get out. 

If you decide that you need to leave your car, get to the side of and downstream of it. 

And of course, call 911.

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz, who spoke with Captain Dave Folio with the Scottsdale Fire Department on Oct. 11.

