Scottsdale man arrested in connection with prostitution allegedly involving his girlfriend

The Brief Scottsdale police arrested 41-year-old Brice McCallum on multiple felony charges, including pandering and maintaining a house of prostitution. Court documents show McCallum's girlfriend told police she engaged in commercial sex at their condo to pay for rent and his drug habits. The woman is also facing a prostitution-related charge but is cooperating with detectives in the ongoing investigation.



Following an undercover investigation, police say a Scottsdale man who allegedly ran a prostitution operation is behind bars.

What we know:

41-year-old Brice McCallum was arrested on Aug. 18, and is facing multiple charges.

Scottsdale Police say he was not only aware of his girlfriend having sex with men for money in their condo near 68th Street and Camelback, but that he allegedly benefited from it financially.

The backstory:

Scottsdale Police say their Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit began their investigation after linking online commercial sex advertisements to the couple’s condo.

Investigators set up extensive surveillance, documenting multiple men going in and out of the condo while McCallum would wait elsewhere in the complex. One of those men, when questioned, told investigators he paid $300 for sex with McCallum’s girlfriend, who he found online.

According to court documents, the girlfriend told police McCallum hasn’t had a steady job in about four years. She claims she works as a prostitute in order to pay for their rent, lifestyle, and McCallum's meth and fentanyl habit. She said McCallum did not force her to do the work, but that it’s the only way they can pay for everything.

Local perspective:

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he saw McCallum being arrested outside their condo.

"Big tall guy, bigger guy, handcuffs, sitting on the curb," the neighbor said. "I saw two police interrogating a lady. She was on the curb. She was being interrogated. She was colorful with ink."

He says the complex is normally pretty quiet, but wasn’t shocked at the news.

"It’s a big city, things happen, you know," the neighbor said.

What's next:

McCallum faces multiple felony charges, including pandering, receiving earnings from prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution, and other related offenses, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the woman involved is also facing a prostitution-related charge, but she is cooperating with detectives. The investigation is ongoing.