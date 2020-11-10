Scottsdale restaurant provides lunch to health care workers to say ‘thank you’

A Scottsdale restaurant isn't just serving a normal lunch on Tuesday, it's feeding health care workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just want to say a big thank you to health care workers. The doctors, nurses, the providers who are working hard every day to ensure everyone is safe," said Tana Bondy with Maple and Ash.

The Scottsdale restaurant is donating more than 100 lunches to health care workers at Banner Behavioral Health on Nov. 10.

“It is this idea that someone recognizes them for all of the hard work and back-breaking work they are putting in," Bondy said.

Bill Southwick, the CEO at Banner Behavioral Health, says before the pandemic, one in five people suffered from mental illness. Now, that number is going up.

“Over 50% of individuals feel they have been negatively impacted, their mental health negatively impacted. We are seeing one to three in 2020," Southwick explained.

Advertisement

The isolation during this pandemic has caused depression, anxiety and other problems for many people, he said, so a kind gesture like free lunch goes a long way, also allowing them more time with their patients.

“To us, it’s just passing out burgers but to them. It’s a free lunch. It’s something they don’t have to worry about and enjoy," Bondy said.

Maple and Ash will be holding a similar event at Phoenix Children's Hospital next week.