Scottsdale Saguaro's host 26th annual Saguaro Olympiad event

The Brief The 26th annual Saguaro Olympiad was held in Scottsdale on April 18. The philanthropic group is celebrating by giving back to local children's charities. They say they raised between $700,000 and $800,000 to give back to the community.



"Today is fun to celebrate what we're doing and to say thank you so they can come out and have a good time," said Tyler Carlisle, who chairs the Saguaro Olympiad.

The philanthropic group is celebrating their hard work with a fun gathering in Scottsdale.

Over the last several months, members have been raising money to go back to local children's charities.

"For this specific event, somewhere between $700,000-$800,000 was our final count and it's all going to stay here local in the Valley. We want to give back to the community we live in," said Carlisle.

The guys and their supporters will spend the day playing field games: pop a shot, corn hole and dodgeball.

"At the end of the day, its just the fact that the whole real estate industry gets together and raises money for the community," said Braydon Dennis, President of the Saguaros.