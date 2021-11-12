Scottsdale Unified deals with mounting controversy over dossier of district critics

Hundreds of Scottsdale parents have signed a petition that calls on Scottsdale Unified School District's Governing Board President Jan-Michael Greenburg to resign, after several parents claim that Greenburg was compiling sensitive information on parents who have been outspoken against the district.

Parents are upset after the discovery of a Google Drive, which they claim is linked to Greenburg. In it are hundreds of personal documents and files on more than four dozen parents who were considered enemies of the board.

"Photos of people's children in there," said Amy Carney. "Divorce documents, bankruptcies, mortgage statements. Really personal information that they were compiling on parents."

Carney, a candidate for a seat on Scottsdale Unified's Governing Board, says she is one of the parents included in the files. She says she was part of the e-mail thread in which Greenburg, revealed the files.

"It was the five of us on that e-mail string, and he was trying to prove, I think, how she was antisemitic, and he was showing screenshots and he accidentally gave us the one of his Google Drive," said Carney.

Several Arizona lawmakers, including Attorney General Mark Brnovich, are weighing in, with Brnovich tweeting "these are the real domestic terrorists the FBI should be investigating, not people exercising their First Amendment rights."

Scottsdale Police officials confirm they are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, parents and community members have gathered more than 700 signatures demanding Greenburg's resignation or termination.

"It's just completely unacceptable behavior from an elected official," said Carney. "It's really bizarre behavior and dangerous, and many people are afraid."

Scottsdale Unified issues statement

While we have made several attempts to contact Greenburg, he has not returned any of our calls or e-mails. Meanwhile, Scottsdale Unified officials have issued a statement, while also say they have started the process of hiring an independent forensic investigator to determine school resources were used to compile the dossier.

Scottsdale Police issues statement

"The Scottsdale Police Department is aware of the allegations against Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg. We are conducting an investigation into the matter and will report our findings once it is complete. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Public Information Office at 480 312-5562."

