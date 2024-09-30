Scottsdale Unified School District hosting town hall amid school threats spree

The Brief Scottsdale Unified School District officials are holding a town hall meeting. This comes after a recent spree of threat incidents involving schools in the Phoenix area. Chaparral High School was among those involved in such incidents.



Officials with the Scottsdale Unified School District are hosting a town hall to discuss a recent trend of threats involving schools across the Phoenix area.

In recent weeks, a number of schools in Arizona have dealt with incidents involving school safety, mostly in the form of threats.

On Sept. 12, Buckeye Police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in connection with separate threats involving Bales Elementary School and Buckeye Union High School.

On Sept. 19, Mesa Police said 17 threats of violence were made within Mesa Public Schools. Six juveniles were reported to police, and officials said charges were filed against them.

Also on Sept. 17, a student was stabbed at Arizona State University's west campus.

On Sept. 20, a juvenile in the Prescott Valley area was arrested for their alleged role in a threat incident that involved Liberty Traditional School.

On Sept. 22, a girl in Buckeye was arrested in connection with a school threat that involved a school in Wisconsin.

One of Scottsdale Unified's schools were also involved in a threat incident: On the morning of Sept. 25, Scottsdale Police received a call alleging that students were being held hostage at Chaparral High School. While there was no credible threat, the school was placed into lockdown, and officers searched the campus.

Meanwhile, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they have received at least 11 cases involving students making threats against local schools.

Besides school officials, Scottsdale's police chief will also address parents' concerns.