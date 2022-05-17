Search for suspect underway after MCSO deputy patrol car was rammed

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man in connection with an incident where a deputy's patrol car was rammed.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue, when a deputy turned out his emergency lights behind a parked car with a stolen plate at a gas station in the area.

"While waiting on the additional units, the driver rammed a car in-front of him and then reversing into the deputy’s patrol car before taking off," read a portion of a statement released by MCSO. "The car was found a short distance away but the driver fled and is still outstanding."

The deputy involved in the incident, according to officials, was not injured. Officials with MCSO describe the suspect as a black man in in mid 20s, with a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call police.

