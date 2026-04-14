Seen on TV: April 14
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Tuesday, April 14, 2026
BROWFAIRY
- 4375 N. 75th St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://browfairy.glossgenius.com/
Quiessence
- 6106 S. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85042
- https://qatthefarm.com/
Starstruck: Arizona Dark Sky Expedition Passport
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/