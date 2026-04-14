Seen on TV: April 14

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Tuesday, April 14, 2026

BROWFAIRY

4375 N. 75th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://browfairy.glossgenius.com/

Quiessence

6106 S. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

https://qatthefarm.com/

Starstruck: Arizona Dark Sky Expedition Passport

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Live-streamed video