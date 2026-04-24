Seen on TV: April 24

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Friday, April 24, 2026

Tacos & Tequila Fiesta w/ the Red Cholo Peppers & Metalachi

April 25 from 3-9 p.m.

SanTan Gardens

495 E. Warner Rd., Suite 101

Chandler, AZ 85225

https://santanbrewing.com/event/downtown-chandler-taco-fest/

Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

April 25

1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

www.MonsterJam.com

Tarzan: The Stage Musical

April 24 - May 2

Highlands Church

9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

shinetheatre.org

Junk in the Truck Vintage Artisan Market

April 24-26

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com

Live-streamed video