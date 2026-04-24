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Seen on TV: April 24

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Published  April 24, 2026 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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Friday, April 24, 2026

Tacos & Tequila Fiesta w/ the Red Cholo Peppers & Metalachi

Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

Tarzan: The Stage Musical

  • April 24 - May 2
  • Highlands Church
  • 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85255
  • shinetheatre.org

Junk in the Truck Vintage Artisan Market

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews