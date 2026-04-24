Seen on TV: April 24
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Friday, April 24, 2026
Tacos & Tequila Fiesta w/ the Red Cholo Peppers & Metalachi
- April 25 from 3-9 p.m.
- SanTan Gardens
- 495 E. Warner Rd., Suite 101
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://santanbrewing.com/event/downtown-chandler-taco-fest/
Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium
- April 25
- 1 Cardinals Drive
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- www.MonsterJam.com
Tarzan: The Stage Musical
- April 24 - May 2
- Highlands Church
- 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- shinetheatre.org
Junk in the Truck Vintage Artisan Market
- April 24-26
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com