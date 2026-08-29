Seen on TV: August 29

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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Drink Me! Tea Room

1730 E. Warner Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85284

drinkmetearoom.com

Gateway Classic Cars Caffeine and Chrome

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

9451 N. 79th Ave., Unit 100

Peoria AZ, 85345

https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/events/961

https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/caffeine-and-chrome

https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/contact/phoenix-scottsdale-showroom

Fresh Start’s Sip & Soirée, Handbag Raffle, & Silent Auction

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E. Princess Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.FreshStartWomen.org/BagRaffle

Pita Jungle

Live-streamed video