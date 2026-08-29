Seen on TV: August 29

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Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, New River Mesa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
4
Flood Watch
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Tonopah Desert, Globe/Miami, Aguila Valley, Superior, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Valley, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, East Valley, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: August 29

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 29, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published August 29, 2026 7:00 AM MST
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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Drink Me! Tea Room

Gateway Classic Cars Caffeine and Chrome

Fresh Start’s Sip & Soirée, Handbag Raffle, & Silent Auction

Pita Jungle

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews