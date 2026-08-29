Seen on TV: August 29
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Saturday, August 29, 2026
Drink Me! Tea Room
- 1730 E. Warner Rd.
- Tempe, AZ 85284
- drinkmetearoom.com
Gateway Classic Cars Caffeine and Chrome
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- 9451 N. 79th Ave., Unit 100
- Peoria AZ, 85345
- https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/events/961
- https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/caffeine-and-chrome
- https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/contact/phoenix-scottsdale-showroom
Fresh Start’s Sip & Soirée, Handbag Raffle, & Silent Auction
- Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- 7575 E. Princess Dr.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- www.FreshStartWomen.org/BagRaffle
Pita Jungle