Seen on TV: Dec. 3

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

OCJ Kids

My Nana's Best Tasting

5th Annual Mele Kalikimaka Market & Music Festival

When: Dec. 6–7

Where: Tim Finnegan's Irish Bar and Pub, 17045 North 59th Avenue, Glendale

Get tickets

St. Vincent de Paul

SHUCKED The Musical at ASU Gammage

Tattered Nest Vintage

Experience, Strength and Hope Wellness Festival