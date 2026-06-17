Seen on TV: June 17

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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia at Oasis Pool

4949 E. Lincoln Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/scottsdale-montelucia

Caldwell County BBQ

25000 S. 206th St.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://caldwellcountybbq.com/

The Wave Pilates

3545 E. Williams Field Rd., #109

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.thewavepilates.com/

Skin Witchery

2940 N. 67th Pl., Suite 1

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.skinwitchery.com/

Hearsay

2501 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.hearsay-phx.com/

The Shift Healing and Wellness

8591 E. Bell Rd., Suite 104

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.theshiftaz.com

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