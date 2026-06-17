Seen on TV: June 17
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Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia at Oasis Pool
- 4949 E. Lincoln Dr.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/scottsdale-montelucia
Caldwell County BBQ
- 25000 S. 206th St.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://caldwellcountybbq.com/
The Wave Pilates
- 3545 E. Williams Field Rd., #109
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://www.thewavepilates.com/
Skin Witchery
- 2940 N. 67th Pl., Suite 1
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.skinwitchery.com/
Hearsay
- 2501 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://www.hearsay-phx.com/
The Shift Healing and Wellness
- 8591 E. Bell Rd., Suite 104
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.theshiftaz.com