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Seen on TV: June 17

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 17, 2026 6:50 AM MST Published June 17, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia at Oasis Pool

Caldwell County BBQ

The Wave Pilates

Skin Witchery

Hearsay

The Shift Healing and Wellness

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews