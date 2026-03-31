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Seen on TV: March 31

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Published  March 31, 2026 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Arizona America250 Commission

Sonoran Arts League Studio

Tocaya Modern Mexican Restaurant

Pedal Haus Brewery

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews