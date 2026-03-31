Seen on TV: March 31

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Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Arizona America250 Commission

Sonoran Arts League Studio

7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., #144

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://sonoranartsleague.org/

Tocaya Modern Mexican Restaurant

Scottsdale Fashion Square

4712 N. Goldwater Blvd., Ste 1210

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.tocaya.com/locations/#tc-loc-ariz

Pedal Haus Brewery

214 E. Roosevelt St., Suite 4

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/phoenixmenu

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