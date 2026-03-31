Seen on TV: March 31
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Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Arizona America250 Commission
Sonoran Arts League Studio
- 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., #144
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://sonoranartsleague.org/
Tocaya Modern Mexican Restaurant
- Scottsdale Fashion Square
- 4712 N. Goldwater Blvd., Ste 1210
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.tocaya.com/locations/#tc-loc-ariz
Pedal Haus Brewery
- 214 E. Roosevelt St., Suite 4
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/phoenixmenu