Seen on TV: Nov. 19

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Everywhere with Cory

Corso Italia

7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., Scottsdale

480-907-7256

https://corsoitalia1.com

READ: Roosevelt School District school closure proposal

United Food Bank's Turkey Tuesday

Nov. 19, 7 a.m. - 12p .m.

Mesa Convention Center

North Parking Lot at 40 E. MLK Jr. Way

www.feedaz.org

Scottsdale Fashion Square: fashionsquare.com

District Dome: districtdome.com

Skate Westgate: https://westgateaz.com/event/skate

EVIT culinary students accepting orders through Nov. 20 for their annual Thanksgiving sale: evit.edu

Livestreamed video: