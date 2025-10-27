Seen on TV: Oct. 27
PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, October 27, 2025
Maricopa County Elections: Where To Vote
Burns Pest Elimination
- 1528 W Willow Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85029
- www.burnspestelimination.com
Taco Night & Tequila
- 3121 W Peoria Ave
- Phoenix, AZ 85029
- https://www.instagram.com/taconightbrunchandtequila/
Mammals in the Moonlight
- Saturday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Liberty Wildlife campus at 2600 E. Elwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
- https://e.givesmart.com/events/Jda/
Evil Izzy's Haunted Emporium
- First Friday of every month
- Next Show: Nov. 7 at 7:30pm
- 4239 W Thunderbird Rd Suite-B
- Phoenix, AZ 85053
- https://evilizzys.com/