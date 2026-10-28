Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: October 28

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 28, 2026 10:05 AM MST Published October 28, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Citizen Clean Elections Commission

Great Hearts Arizona

The Phoenix Zoo's Spooky Safari

Angie's

Captain Planet Foundation's Project Learning Garden Program

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews