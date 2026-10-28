Seen on TV: October 28

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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

24810 S, Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://schnepffarms.com/events-on-the-farm/

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Citizen Clean Elections Commission

Great Hearts Arizona

The Phoenix Zoo's Spooky Safari

Oct. 28-30

5:30–8:30 p.m.

455 N. Galvin Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/spooky-safari/

Angie's

Captain Planet Foundation's Project Learning Garden Program

Live-streamed video