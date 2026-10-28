Seen on TV: October 28
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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party
- 24810 S, Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://schnepffarms.com/events-on-the-farm/
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Citizen Clean Elections Commission
Great Hearts Arizona
The Phoenix Zoo's Spooky Safari
- Oct. 28-30
- 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- 455 N. Galvin Pkwy
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/spooky-safari/
Angie's
Captain Planet Foundation's Project Learning Garden Program