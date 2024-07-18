Semi-truck burns on Interstate 10 near Baseline Road

A semi-truck fire caused a road closure on both directions of Interstate 10 near Baseline Road on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m and jammed all the way back to the Broadway Curve.

Westbound traffic lanes have reopened since the start of the fire. The far left eastbound lanes reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Motorists were exiting at Interstate at US 60 to avoid the backup.

ADOT officials said that no one was injured in the crash.

ADOT cameras picked up visuals of the semi-truck burning panel-by-panel as firefighters positioned themselves to douse the truck and stop the flames.

It was not clear what started the fire or what was burning inside the truck.

It was the second semi-truck fire in 20 hours after a Fedex truck burst into flames last night on Interstate 10 in the west Valley.

No further information was available.