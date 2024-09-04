Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Semi-truck fire burns on Interstate 10 in the west Phoenix, column of smoke seen

By
Updated  September 4, 2024 3:07pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A semi-truck fire on inbound Interstate 10 caused delays and a large column of black smoke that could be seen in the west Valley.

Motorists were diverted to the HOV lane and left side of the road at 99th Avenue. 

Two lanes were closed on the eastbound lanes and delays were seen for miles from the west.

The Avondale Boulevard exit was impacted by the traffic jam. For those hoping to avoid the delay, Dysart Road was the western-most exit that was not impacted by delays.

Van Buren Street and McDowell Road are side street alternatives.

(ADOT photo)

Map of where the fire took place: