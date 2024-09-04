Semi-truck fire burns on Interstate 10 in the west Phoenix, column of smoke seen

The Brief A semi-truck fire on Interstate 10 at 99th Avenue caused significant delays to eastbound traffic. Large column of smoke could be seen for miles from the truck as firefighters worked to put it out.



A semi-truck fire on inbound Interstate 10 caused delays and a large column of black smoke that could be seen in the west Valley.

Motorists were diverted to the HOV lane and left side of the road at 99th Avenue.

Two lanes were closed on the eastbound lanes and delays were seen for miles from the west.

The Avondale Boulevard exit was impacted by the traffic jam. For those hoping to avoid the delay, Dysart Road was the western-most exit that was not impacted by delays.

Van Buren Street and McDowell Road are side street alternatives.

(ADOT photo)

Map of where the fire took place: