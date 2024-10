The Brief Arizona troopers say a semi-truck hit a barrier wall and began to leak fuel onto I-10 at Sarival Avenue. Traffic was being diverted off the highway so that crews could clean up the mess.



Lanes on I-10 westbound at Sarival Avenue are closed after a semi-truck hit a barrier wall and began leaking fuel.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Not only are the westbound lanes closed, but so is the Loop 303 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.

Arizona DPS says traffic is exiting at Sarival Avenue as crews work to clean up the crash.

There are no injuries reported.

We will update this story when lanes reopen.