Semiconductor convention draws thousands, as Phoenix grows as tech hub

The Brief Tens of thousands of semiconductor industry professionals are in Phoenix for the major SEMICON West convention. The city is becoming a tech hub, attracting chip-makers like Intel and TSMC with its business-friendly climate and location. The industry's rapid growth raises environmental concerns over the heavy use of toxic chemicals, water, and electricity in the desert.



Tens of thousands of people from all over the world are in Phoenix this week for SEMICON West, the premiere micro-electronics convention in North America.

What we know:

This is a major convention for the semiconductor industry and is the first time this convention has been in Phoenix. The city is quickly becoming a global tech powerhouse, as people are choosing to produce microchips here.

Downtown Phoenix was packed with micro-electronic professionals, filling the halls of the convention center to network with semiconductor industry giants, small startups and researchers.

What they're saying:

"This is a Scandinavian microphone— dysauter," Chance Porter, from California, said. "I love it here, to have a convention."

Phoenix is now the place to be for people affiliated with the semiconductor industry, an industry that makes the little chips in our cars, phones and in nearly all electronics.

"What Phoenix is, it's a really stable area without a lot of big natural weather disasters, there's a really great international airport here, and of course, the state of Arizona has been very business-friendly and easy to start your business in," said Michael Murray, Senior Director for DSV Inventory Management Solutions.

The greater Phoenix area is home to more than 75 semiconductor companies, including big names like Intel and Taiwan Manufacturing (TSMC). With these giants come other affiliated and supportive businesses, bringing big investment and job creation.

"As a Portland resident, I'm actually really jealous of the way Phoenix and Arizona have captured this opportunity," Murray added.

The other side:

But just a few blocks away, the dark side of the chip conference is taking place, where experts discuss the cons of developing semiconductors.

"It's an incredibly toxic industry. A semiconductor factory is a chemical factory," said Judith Barish, Chips Communities United Coalition Director.

Chips Communities United is supportive of the semiconductor industry moving production back to the United States, but warns that we have to do it right this time, regulating companies to ensure workers are protected from toxic chemicals and the air and groundwater are not poisoned.

"It uses a lot of water — billions of gallons of water a day for individual factories — which is a problem when it happens to be a factory in the desert," Barish said.

The industry also uses a ton of electricity, which could cause rates to go up for all residents.

But there is no stopping the growth of this industry. It will require our elected officials to hold these giant corporations accountable.