Sentencing set for trio tied to 'doomsday cult' kidnapping of Gilbert teen

Three people accused of kidnapping a Gilbert teen to live in the wilderness as part of an alleged doomsday plot are scheduled to be sentenced on May 28.

Prosecutors say Spring Thibaudeau, along with her brother, Brook Hale, and her adult daughter, kidnapped her 16-year-old son, Blaze, last October.

Court documents filed by Blaze's father said that Thibaudeau and Hale believed they were chosen messengers of the "last days" and that Blaze is a "Davidic messenger" of scripture in prophecy, while his mother is a "prophetess."

From left: Blaze Thibaudeau, Spring Thibaudeau and Brook Hale

Thibaudeau did not have custody of Blaze at the time of the incident.

The search for Blaze ended in Alaska, when he was found at the Canadian border.

All three adults took plea deals earlier this month.