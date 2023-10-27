Blaze Thibaudeau: Gilbert teen missing; linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers, documents say

Gilbert Police and the FBI are asking for help to find a missing teen believed to have been taken out of state by his mother. It's a case of custodial interference now crossing state lines – into Idaho.

This story may sound eerily familiar because of the alleged doomsday beliefs linked to the family.

A motion for emergency temporary orders was filed by the father of 16-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau. It was filed right after Blaze was taken from his Gilbert home to Boise, Idaho.

Documents mention the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell saga that ended with multiple murders, saying the teen’s mom formed similar beliefs about the end of the world several years ago.

Blaze is a 16-year-old junior at Gilbert High School. Now missing, he is believed to be with his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and two other family members, his uncle, Brooke Hale, and older sister, Abigail Thibaudeau.

Blaze’s father Benjamin interviewed with Nate Eaton of East Idaho News, saying the teen was taken by his mom.

Blaze’s 23-year-old sister Abi Snarr followed as the family flew from Phoenix to Boise, leaving Spring’s car at Sky Harbor Airport on October 23.

Benjamin petitioned for sole custody of Blaze the next day.

Court documents say Spring took her son out of state "against his will" – as part of her "end of the world doomsday belief system."

"They felt like they need to protect him, and they needed to take him to this undisclosed location where he would receive his calling and understand his role in the second coming and the savior’s return to the Earth," said Benjamin.

enjamin’s motion also says Spring’s brother is the leader of the group that believes Blaze is the "Davidic messenger" prophesied in scripture.

Court documents reveal that Spring allegedly believes she is a prophetess and the group thinks they have "super-elite chosen status as messengers of the last days."

"She started spending significant amount of money on food prep.. she was buying a lot of winter gear, even though we live in Arizona. She was buying tents, she was convinced that the saints would have to gather in the last days up into the mountains, and she was preparing for that.," said Benjamin.

"Questions for the Lord"

Exhibits filed by Benjamin's lawyer show a journal entry titled "Questions for the lord" and asks, "Am I one of the witnesses who preaches with Blaze?" And "Will I be asked to give my life?"

A second exhibit is a letter that Blaze’s uncle allegedly wrote to his kids saying, "If you are reading this right now, it means that I am gone. I don’t know where I am going. I was not told."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ "Dear Kids.." letter

The note goes on to say that Brook has been having visions on an incredible journey of faith over the past year.

Left to right: Blaze Thibaudeau, Spring Thibaudeau (mother), Brook Hale (uncle), Abigail Thibaudeau (sister)

The FBI is now involved as officials tell us that the family could be traveling to Canada with heavy snow gear, last known to be driving a white 2004 Lexus GX 470 with dealer tags.

Blaze is described as 6' 2" with light brown hair, and green/blue eyes.

On Oct. 27, we have obtained a criminal complaint where police are recommending charges of Conspiracy to Commit Custodial Interference and Custodial Interference against Spring and Brook. Warrants have also been issued.

Documents also tell us that Blaze has strongly resisted his mom’s alleged beliefs.

If you have seen Blaze or his family, contact the FBI Phoenix Office at 623-466-1999 or Gilbert Police at (480) 503-6500. Tips can also be submitted through Gilbert PD’s online tip site at gilbertaz.gov/SubmitATip.