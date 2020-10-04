Seven people arrested during March for Justice rally in downtown Phoenix

Seven people were arrested in downtown Phoenix following a night of protesting demanding justice for the deaths of Dion Johnson and Breonna Taylor on Oct. 3.

Hundreds of people attended the march Saturday afternoon, and the rally lasted for several hours. Phoenix police said the group blocked major streets and intersections, also affecting emergency services in the area.

"Officers gave the demonstrators verbal warnings repeatedly to not block the roadways for the safety of everyone but those verbal warnings were ignored," police said in a statement.

Police arrested Christian Lee, Sarra Tekola, Keisha Acton, Camille Johnson, Tate Peak, Justin Schollmeyer and Jaclyn Avallone on charges including obstructing a public thoroughfare, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Seven people were arrested following a night of protests in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 4.

Activists with the Black Lives Matter movement in Phoenix are planning to rally in front of Maricopa County Jail on Oct. 4, saying that protesters were illegally arrested.

Advertisement

"As lead organizers attempted to make sure all the people left safely, the police stalked and ambushed leaders," said organizers from Poder in Action in a statement. "PHX PD was swift to act with brutality and force...They had every intention to harass and arrest Black activists tonight and manufacture charges to intimidate protestors."

The rally comes days after no officers were charged for their role in the death of Breonna Taylor. Three officers entered Taylor's home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation and shot her multiple times.

MORE: Breonna Taylor: Officer arrested, released on $15K bail after indictment

Dion Johnson was shot by an Arizona DPS trooper back in May, but no charges were filed in that case either.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.