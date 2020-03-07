SFD: Child on sidewalk dies after being hit by vehicle in Scottsdale

article

A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle near Hayden and Royal Palm. Police say the child was standing on the sidewalk when the car hopped the curb.

Police will check the vehicle's diagnostics and review traffic cameras.

Earlier in the day, Chris Schibi of the Scottsdale Fire Department stated, "We transported one pediatric patient in critical condition to a trauma facility and evaluated another patient that was also transported in stable condition."

Details about the vehicle's driver have not been released.

The Hayden and Royal Palm intersection will remain closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.