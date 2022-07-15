SFO International Terminal evacuated due to bomb threat, man detained

San Francisco International Airport's International Terminal has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening, police confirm.

SFPD spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said at 8:15 p.m., officers received the report of the threat. The airport terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. According to police, a man has been detained in connection to a suspicious package that police deemed "possibly incendiary."

BART's SFO station was also closed as a result of this incident. The station closure was first reported by the transit agency at 8:42 p.m. on social media.

SFO on social media confirmed the evacuation and said to avoid the international terminal until further notice. As many as thousands evacuated.

SFO evacuation. Still image from video by Twitter user: @benmckenzi3

A Twitter user posted video of a long line outside the terminal and indicated there was a bomb threat. Calls to KTVU indicated the terminal was evacuated via instructions over the airport's P.A. system.

BART officials said Samtrans buses are available between Millbrae and SFO in both directions. Samtrans will accept BART tickets as fare. AirTrain and BART service are suspended.

Passenger drop off and pick up are only allowed at domestic terminals, SFO officials said.

This is a developing news story.

