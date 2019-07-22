Sheriff: Dad from Phoenix drowned while trying to save son at Fossil Creek

FOSSIL CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Sheriff's officials Gila County's said Monday that a 51-year-old man drowned while trying to save his son at Fossil Creek over the weekend.

In a statement, GCSO officials say the man, 51-year-old Gary Gaytano of Phoenix, died at the falls on Fossil Creek on Sunday after he jumped into the water to help his struggling son. The son was helped to shore by Gaytano, who then slipped underwater and was found at the bottom of the pool a short time later.

Officials say family members removed Gaytano from the water and attempted lifesaving efforts, but Gaytano was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.