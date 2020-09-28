Sheriff: Georgia officer to be fired after calling inmate racial slur

article

A Clayton County corrections officer will be fired after officials say he called a suicidal inmate a racial slur.

Sheriff Victor Hill told FOX 5 that Corrections Officer Gregory Hubert Brown was put on administrative leave without pay Sunday after he called an inmate a "crazy N-word."

The inmate involved was on suicide watch at the time of the incident, Hill said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

According to the sheriff, other inmates and another corrections officer heard Brown use the slur.

"Brown will be fired within the next 72 hours by order of the Sheriff in compliance with civil service guidelines," Hills said in a statement.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.