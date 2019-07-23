‘Shook me to my core': Man finds untouched In-N-Out burger in wrapper on New York street

One of the greatest feuds between the west and east coasts involves burgers.

So when Lincoln Boehm, 31, saw a seemingly untouched In-N-Out Double-Double burger on the streets of Queens, New York, he was shocked and confused as to how a burger from the West Coast chain made its way to New York.

"It genuinely shook me to my core," he said to the New York Post.

Originally from Santa Monica, Boehm and his wife, Dara Katz, were heading to McDonald's before catching a train at the Jamaica Long Island Railroad station when they came across the burger.

"We didn't touch it," he told the Post. "We stopped for a second and took photos and looked around to see if anyone else was noticing it and then we walked on."

Boehm posted his strange find on Instagram, where he was met with several speculations and hypotheses as to how the untouched burger could have made the journey to New York.

His friend David Gardner tweeted out the mysterious picture, which received more than 100 comments from those who were also curious about the burger's origins. One person thought it was a marketing ploy to announce a New York franchise, while another thought it was the work of the elusive artist Banksy.

Denny Warnick, vice president of In-N-Out's operations, was "surprised" to hear about the strange discovery all the way on the East Coast.

"Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states (California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon), it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State," said Warnick in a statement to Fox News.

"So while it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we're sure someone is having a good laugh."