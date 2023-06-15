Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near Downtown Phoenix leaves 1 man with serious injuries: PD

By and Kenneth Wong
The shooting happened near Downtown Phoenix, near 5th Avenue and Culver. Police are asking people to 'stay locked in their homes' as they conduct a police K-9 search of the area. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say their officers, along with DPS Troopers, are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on June 15.

According to a statement by Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and Culver Street, which is located just north of Interstate 10 and 5th Avenue, at around 1:38 p.m. for the incident.

"Phoenix Police have one suspect detained however the neighborhood around the area of 5th Avenue and Culver is blocked off pending a full police K-9 search of the area. Residents of the area are asked to stay locked in their homes for the time being," read a portion of the statement.

Map of where the incident happened