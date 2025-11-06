Shutdown prompts Sky Harbor flight woes; AZ paternity fraud suspect indicted on new charges | Nightly Roundup

article

Woman accused of targeting former "The Bachelor" star in paternity fraud case indicted on new charges; drug company executive collapses during Oval Office event; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 6, 2025.

1. Drug company executive collapses at the White House

A press conference at the Oval Office of the White House was interrupted when a drug executive fainted while President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers to lower the cost of obesity drugs.

What we don't know:

While there were reports that the person who collapsed was the global brand director with Novo Nordisk, the company later shared a statement with multiple outlets that suggests the executive in question was not present at the event.

2. Woman found dead inside Phoenix home

Phoenix Police say a 33-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Phoenix.

Big picture view:

The incident, according to officials, happened on Nov. 5 near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

3. Laura Owens indicted on new charges

Laura Owens

The woman who was indicted earlier this year on charges related to a paternity fraud case involving former "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard has been indicted on new charges in a separate case.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said the victim began dating Owens in 2021, but decided not to continue the relationship following a third date. Afterwards, Owens allegedly claimed that she was pregnant with the man's child.

"MCAO investigators found evidence that Owens falsified documents to bolster this claim," read a portion of a statement released by MCAO.

4. Shutdown woes affecting Sky Harbor

Phoenix Sky Harbor is on an FAA list of airports that are required to cancel 10% of their flights. While the cancellations are set to begin on Nov. 7, its impacts are already showing.

What they're saying:

Besides recently-announced flight reductions at Sky Harbor and other busy airports, TSA officers and air traffic controllers have missed out on two full paychecks since the federal government shutdown began.

"You shouldn't have to go get a loan to come to work. Like I'm supposed to get a paycheck so I can come to work. The question is, who's going to pay those late fees? Who's going to pay the interest on those loans?" said Jovan Petkovic, who works as a TSA officer at Sky Harbor.

5. Suspects in south Phoenix murder arrested

(From left to right) Anthony Coleman, Syncere Jack, and Jacari West (Courtesy: MCSO)

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a teen in south Phoenix.

What we know:

Police identified the suspects as 17-year-old Anthony Coleman, 15-year-old Syncere Jack, and 17-year-old Jacari West. All three are being charged as adults.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

