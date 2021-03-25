Silent Witness: Reward offered after body of chihuahua found burned in Phoenix

article

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered after authorities say the body of a chihuahua was found burned in Phoenix.

Silent Witness says the burned dog was found inside a metal frame on March 23 in the area of 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

"A brown in color Chihuahua type dog was found burned, inside a metal frame, which was believed to be a kennel or basket of some sort that had melted," Silent Witness said.

The Arizona Humane Society transported the dog to Midwestern University where a necropsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or online at silentwitness.org.

See more on the Silent Witness website: [Viewer discretion advised]

