Simplifying real estate: Homie comes to Arizona

When it was time for David Allen Boston to buy a new home, he turned to a company he saw advertised on a billboard.

"We saw a billboard on Grand Avenue here in Sun City -- I was very curious about it, I looked up," he said.

The billboard was for Homie, a tech company the eliminates the middle man when buying or selling a home. Everything is done online with the help of agents.

It was something Boston thought would work for him and save him some money.

"The pricing, the deals, everything about it being a flat rate," he said.

Boston said Homie recommended some minor fixes to his house to entice potential buyers. They even hired a photographer to come to take photos of his house, all while helping him navigate the process.

"What things to ask for when purchasing the house and what things to consent to in selling our house," he said. "So all of these things, we had no idea what do to. They were the real pros."

Boston said the process was easy and said he would use it again if he needed to buy or sell.

