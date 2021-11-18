Sky Harbor Airport concession workers, baristas vote to strike

Thanksgiving is just one week away and as Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport prepares for a busy holiday travel season, some of its workers have voted to strike.

The workers with HMSHost, a vendor that operates many of the restaurants and coffee shops inside the terminals, say that after four years of negotiations, they have had enough and voted on Nov. 18 to strike. The workers' union had been in negotiations with HMSHost since 2017.

"I just feel like they don't care about us, and we are making still money for them," said Lucia Salinas, a cook at the airport.

The union is still working to determine when the strike will begin. When the strike begins, however, it will impact travellers in all of Sky Harbor's two terminals, as a result of restaurants and concessions that will be closed. The workers say they are seeking a new contract that includes fair raises, affordable health insurance, company-paid retirement contribution, and protections for workers' tips.

"It feels disrespectful, we feel insulted, and it's time that we stand up to this company that we deserve, not just the wages, and the hours, and the benefits, but respect on the job," said Ari Berrong-Hueer.

HMSHost officials say they are offering 12% wage increases and enhanced benefits, including paying 90% of their employee's health care costs. Company officials have also issued a statement, which reads:

Unite Here Local 11 is choosing to strike to exert pressure during our negotiations and disrupt holiday travel when people need our services the most. It’s unfortunate that Unite Here Local 11 is planning to inconvenience passengers during a time when people are looking forward to finally gather with family.

Workers calling for the strike say it is still not enough, because they feel not all of their demands are being met.

"I love my work. I love to be a cook. I like to serve to our guests and give them what they deserve, and that is why I am still there for 17 years. I am not going to quit because this company doesn’t want to give me this," said Salinas.

This isn't the first showing of outrage by the airport restaurants workers and baristas – in mid-September, dozens of employees walked off the job and marched with signs outside of Terminal 4. They said they were angry that they had to deal with severe staffing shortages as the travel industry rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

