Sky Harbor Airport emergency drill: Travelers may see smoke, response crews

The Brief Dozens of agencies and nearly 300 volunteers will participate in a full-scale emergency response exercise at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The federally-mandated exercise simulates an emergency, and travelers or nearby drivers may see first responders and colorful smoke. Airport officials stated the planned drill will not impact normal flight operations.



Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport may see what looks like a major emergency response on Wednesday afternoon, but it is only a drill.

What we know:

Dozens of agencies will be at the airport conducting an emergency response exercise. The drill will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and should be completed by 4:30 p.m.

It is a federally-mandated exercise that happens every three years. The City of Phoenix Aviation Department says the full-scale exercise tests the airport's coordinated response to a simulated emergency.

The Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Fire Department, and more than 30 other agencies and partners will be taking part. There will also be nearly 300 volunteers portraying passengers, friends, and family members at locations throughout the airport. Those volunteers will be wearing multicolored, white, or yellow vests to let passengers and emergency crews know they are part of the exercise.

What we don't know:

The exact scenario is being kept under wraps, but officials have indicated it will involve an emergency with an airliner. People driving by the airport and passengers in the terminals may see colorful smoke, but the activity is entirely planned and there is no reason to be alarmed.

FILE: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The exercise should not have any impact on airport operations.

What they're saying:

"Any time we're better prepared, I think everybody is better off. Every time we know how well our plan is working or if we need to improve a part of our plan or we need improve our coordination with our stakeholders, that's good for everybody because that means that they will be the recipient of any sort of work that we do with our colleagues," said Greg Roybal, public information manager with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

What you can do:

More information on the exercise can be found on Sky Harbor Airport's website.

Map of the airport: