Sky Harbor hits 90°F for the first time in 2020

Phoenix Sky Harbor has hit 90°F for the first time in 2020, according to data gathered by the National Weather Service.

According to the agency, Sky Harbor reached 90°F based on data received at 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NWS officials said on its verified Twitter page that the last time Phoenix say 90°F weather was on October 23, 2019, marking the longest stretch between 90-degree days for Phoenix since 1998-1999.

National Weather Service officials say temperatures are expected to be near or above 100°F by the weekend.

