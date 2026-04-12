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Small plane makes emergency landing on Phoenix road

By
Published  April 12, 2026 2:53pm MST
Transportation
FOX 10 Phoenix
Small plane makes emergency landing in Phoenix

Small plane makes emergency landing in Phoenix

A small plane landed near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue on Sunday afternoon after officials said it made an emergency landing. 

The Brief

    • A small plane made an emergency landing on 7th Street near Missouri Avenue in Phoenix just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
    • Police have closed 7th Street between Missouri and Colter for an investigation expected to last several hours.
    • Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the emergency landing or if anyone onboard or on the ground was injured.

PHOENIX - A small plane landed onto a Phoenix road on Sunday afternoon. 

What we know:

The landing happened near 7th Street and Missouri Ave just after 2 p.m. on April 12.

According to Phoenix Police, the small plane made an emergency landing. The roads between Missouri and Colter will be shut down on 7th Street for several hours.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the plane went down and if anyone sustained injuries.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out for additional information. 

Map of where the plane went down.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

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