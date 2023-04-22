Smelly Scottsdale park, car lands on roof, gun in quesadilla: This week's top offbeat headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

From a car landing on the roof of a two-story home to a Scottsdale park that smells of dead fish, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week. Here are the top offbeat stories for April 15-21:

1. Smelling dead fish at this Scottsdale park? Here's why: If you've been out to Chaparral Park in Scottsdale, it's hard to miss the smell of dead fish. "It's just not a pleasant smell you want to walk by when you're at a park."

Figured reliefs found at the Casas del Turuñuelo site (Badajoz). / Samuel Sanchez (El País)

2. Archaeologists unveil first-ever human representations of lost Tartessos civilization: Archaeologists excavating the ancient Tartessian site of Casas del Turuñuelo have uncovered the first human representations of the ancient Tartessos people, shedding light on the Bronze Age civilization that mysteriously vanished around 2,500 years ago.

A suspected Russian tank was left stranded in a Louisiana parking lot last week in Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of Mutantlight/Reddit)

3. How did a suspected Russian war tank end up at a Louisiana truck stop? The Russian tank caught the attention of many in the area, who took pictures of the vehicle and posted them online.

4. Flagstaff family now living on a 'lake' as snowmelt causes flooding: A Flagstaff family is dealing with floodwaters up to their front porch due to rapid snowmelt up north.

5. Pentagon shares newly declassified UFO videos, tracking over 650 potential cases: Of the more than 650 potential UFO sightings, U.S. officials have prioritized about half of them that appear to be especially interesting and anomalous.

6. Kyle, Texas looks to break record for most people with same name in same place: The city wants as many people named Kyle as possible to pack Lake Kyle Park on May 21.

This car landed on the roof of a home in Placer County. Photo: Cal Fire

7. So many questions: How did car land on 2-story roof in Northern California? The internet was brimming with questions after a white Subaru Outback landed on the second-story roof of a home in Northern California.

Mississippi authorities said a man hid a gun inside of a Taco Bell quesadilla. (Credit: The Picayune Police Department)

8. Police: Mississippi man hides gun in Taco Bell quesadilla during traffic stop: A man in Mississippi thought he could get away with hiding a gun in his Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop. Needless to say, it didn't end well for him or his meal.

Nasyrova is shown on an Interpol alert before her arrest.

9. Brooklyn woman sentenced for cheesecake poisoning of lookalike: A 47-year-old woman will spend more than 20 years behind bars for a bizarre identity-theft plot. Her weapon of choice was cheesecake laced with a powerful Russian sedative.

Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin due to atmospheric conditions at high altitudes that are causing ice to build up on their bodies. (Raptor Education Group)

10. Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin: There have been reports of loons stranded on the ground after they fell from the sky.












