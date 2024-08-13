Social Security benefits increase; woman accused of stealing from school group in custody | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - From a Social Security benefit increase in 2025 to a deadly crash that caused traffic delays on a portion of the I-10, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

1. A look at next year's Social Security increase

Social Security recipients are expected to see an increase in their monthly benefits next year and here’s what you need to know.

2. Woman accused of stealing money from school parent-teacher group in custody

The suspect, identified as Nubia Gonzalez, is accused of stealing over $36,000 from the accounts of Cocopah Middle School's Association of Parents & Teachers (APT). Scottsdale Police say she turned herself in on Aug. 13.

3. Is it just me, or was it hot at Chase Field?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on a hot streak, and the fans at Chase Field are feeling the heat too.

4. Tragedy along the I-10

A child was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday along Interstate 10 near State Route 347.

5. A look back at this year's monsoon season so far

We’re looking at how Arizona's monsoon season has shaped up, so far. It turns out, it's been more active than normal in many parts of our state, but not so active in other parts.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Temps are expected to gradually increase throughout the week. Monsoon chances will pick back up over the weekend.