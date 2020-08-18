Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz

Some Arizona schools exempt from providing on-site services, here's why

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Some Arizona schools exempt from providing on-site services, here’s why

Some districts are exempt because if they were to allow some on-site services, a majority of the students would qualify, making it an unsafe environment during the pandemic.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A majority of schools in Arizona are doing virtual learning while offering some on-site services as required by the governor's executive order.

In Maricopa County, a few districts are not providing any on-site services, though, after receiving a waiver from the Department of Education, exempting them from the order.

Superintendents in Tolleson say the COVID-19 rates are just too high to have kids on campus in any capacity, and that if they did open their doors to just certain students who meet special state requirements to be on campus, 85% of kids would qualify in these districts.

LIST: Arizona districts announce return to school plans

There are no students at Tolleson Elementary School District or Tolleson Union High School District learning inside the walls of the schools. The two districts are some of the few schools in Arizona to be allowed to not provide on-site services.

"It was really a very simple decision," said Nora Gutierrez, Superintendent of Tolleson Union High School District, adding that COVID-19 rates in Tolleson are just too high.

"Their safety and their wellness, that is on the forefront of the decisions that we make," Gutierrez said.

The elementary district superintendent said the same.

"We had more than twice the number of cases per 100 thousand than the county itself," said Dr. Lupita Hightower, Superintendent of Tolleson Elementary School District.

She said if they offered on-site services, they’d basically be reopening school entirely because of the demographics of the area.

"We could potentially have 2,500 students qualifying to be on-site and we have four schools. So, that would be extremely difficult," Hightower explained.

Tuesday, Aug. 18, lines were off and on outside Union High School as students went to get school-provided laptops repaired, and some parents said it’s been frustrating having their kids learning virtually.

"I’ve been back and forth with computer issues. I just wish there was something to help these kids to get back to learning inside because this virtual is not working so much," said Nikki, a parent.

She said it’s important she’s been able to be at home with her two kids. For others whose parents work, the district formed an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club to cover the majority of the cost.

"We are continuing to provide all of the support we provide during the regular school year, they just look differently," Hightower said.

Tolleson Union High School District is providing breakfast and lunch to make sure every child is still fed. They want to take that burden off families.

Parents can also pick up a week's worth of food every Tuesday night while the waiver remains in effect.