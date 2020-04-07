Noticing abuse or neglect among students during virtual learning
As children adjust to virtual learning, there's concern about whether a teacher or adult may notice if abuse or neglect is going on at home. Mike Faust, Director of the Department of Child Safety talks to FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez about the challenges officials face during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parent who wants option to resume in person learning speaks out
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez spoke with Brittny Smith on why she wants an option for in person learning.
Glendale students receive tablets to help with transition to virtual learning
As students in Glendale begin their transition from in-person to virtual learning, the Verizon Innovative Learning Program is helping them make that transition a little easier.
A new experience for students and teachers, as new school year starts with distance learning
Students are learning from home as the school year starts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A new approach for learning as school year starts amid COVID-19 pandemic
With kids heading back to school virtually, parents and students are finding new ways to adapt to online learning.
Teacher reflects on virtual learning in the age of the pandemic
What has one Valley teacher learned from teaching her students, remotely, for a month?
United Way donating laptops to students to help with virtual learning during COVID-19 pandemic
Some Valley students are in for a big surprise, as they are getting computers to help with virtual learning.