Some Arizona schools will still require masks despite Gov. Ducey's decision to rescind school mask mandate

Officials with some school districts in Arizona say they will continue to implement mask use requirements, despite Governor Doug Ducey's decision on April 19 to rescind an order that requires schools in Arizona to do so.

Gov. Ducey announced his decision to lift the requirement, which was rolled out as part of an Executive Order that was issued in July 2020, on his verified Twitter page.

"Nearly 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with many teachers and school faculty now fully vaccinated after being some of the first in line for vaccine prioritization," the Governor wrote. "Teachers, families, and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses."

The executive order, which also contains other provisions on education during the pandemic, was set to expire on June 30, 2021.

Cartwright School District

In a Facebook post, officials with Cartwright School District say their mask policy will remain in place until the district's governing board rescinds it.

Higley Unified School District

On its website, officials with Higley Unified School District say they will continue to require students and staff members to wear masks during the school day and while on school district property, until the district's Governing Board has a chance to review the policy.

Paradise Valley Unified School District

FOX 10 has learned that Paradise Valley Unified School District will keep its mask requirements in place.

Phoenix Union High School District

In a tweet, officials with Phoenix Union High School District say their mask policy will remain in effect for all students, staff and visitors, as "districts still have the right to enforce masks and other mitigation policies in their schools."

Scottsdale Unified School District

"It is the expectation that students and staff will continue to wear masks while on school property, with the previously noted exceptions for recess and physical education, in order to ensure we end the school year strong and in-person," read a portion of a statement posted to the district's website.

Tempe Union High School District

In a statement posted to the district's website, officials say they will continue to ask their students and staff members to wear masks during the school day and at all times while on school district property.

"I know we all look forward to the day that we don’t have to wear masks anymore, but today is not that day," read a portion of the statement.

Tucson Unified School District

Officials with Tucson Unified School District announced on their website that the district will not change its face mask requirements.