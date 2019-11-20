Southbound I-17 reopens after being closed for hours near Cordes Junction

article

Authorities say southbound Interstate 17 has reopened after being closed for over three hours Wednesday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig.

The state Department of Public Safety said there were no injuries in the wreck which occurred near Cordes Junction, which is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

The highway reopened shortly before noon.

There was no immediate indication whether the crash was weather-related.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said drivers were able to detour around the closure by taking State Routes 169 and 69.