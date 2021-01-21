SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with satellites aboard

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with satellites aboard

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with satellites aboard

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday with dozens of satellites aboard.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday with dozens of satellites aboard.

The space company previously delayed this launch several times. Its most recent scrub was on Saturday as it was scrubbed just 10 minutes before liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions.

MORE NEWS: Proud Boys organizer arrested in Florida on charges related to Capitol riot

The launch was a go on Sunday though, lifting off as part of SpaceX's Transporter-1 mission. Dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, will be sent into orbit for commercial and government customers.

The launch took place at 10 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando to watch the SpaceX launch live.