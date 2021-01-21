SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with satellites aboard

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday with dozens of satellites aboard.

The space company previously delayed this launch several times. Its most recent scrub was on Saturday as it was scrubbed just 10 minutes before liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The launch was a go on Sunday though, lifting off as part of SpaceX's Transporter-1 mission. Dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, will be sent into orbit for commercial and government customers.

The launch took place at 10 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

